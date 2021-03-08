http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RU3HUbzqUj8/

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) warned Democrats would be very aggressive in pushing passage of liberal policies as the 2022 midterm loom, which could mean Democrats losing control of Congress.

Among those policy items that the Tennessee Republican lawmaker urged viewers to be aware of was an increase in the federal gas tax, which she said would be done so in the name of infrastructure but have the objective of eliminating the nation’s use of fossil fuels.

“Of course, they’re going after taxes,” she said. “They’re going to raise the gas tax. Anything to make you pay more at the pump and try to get rid of fossil fuels. They are going for it. They’re wanting to put more money into mass transit and build more mass transit systems.”

“That doesn’t work in the heartland of the country, but you know these are all about bailing out and shoring up the big blue states along the east coast and along the West Coast,” Blackburn added. “And Maria, they are on a tear. They feel like that they are going to lose the majority in 2022. They’re already talking about they have a very narrow window to force through all of their goals and objectives.”

