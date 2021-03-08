https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/542183-blunt-retirement-shakes-up-missouri-senate-race

Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntBiden gets involved to help break Senate logjam Top Republican: ‘Outrageous’ to extend National Guard deployment at Capitol Five takeaways from dramatic Capitol security hearing MORE’s (R-Mo.) unexpected announcement on Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022 is setting off a sudden scramble among members of both parties.

For Republican leaders in the Senate, Blunt’s retirement is the latest in a series of blows ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Four other GOP senators have said that they will not seek reelection next year, fueling Democratic hopes of not only retaining their ultra-narrow majority but expanding it.

But despite its former status as a battleground state, Missouri has shifted to the right in recent years, and Blunt’s retirement creates an opening for a candidate more closely aligned with former President Trump Donald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he ‘could destroy it’ Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE to succeed him. Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), for instance, has already floated the idea of a run for Blunt’s seat, arguing that his state’s senior senator has been insufficiently loyal to Trump.

No Republican has officially announced a bid for Blunt’s seat, and there are no clear front-runners. If he decides to make a run for the Senate, Greitens would enter the race with plenty of baggage. He resigned as governor in 2018, less than a year and a half after taking office, in the face of multiple scandals and staring down potential impeachment.

Other potential GOP hopefuls include Reps. Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerGreene sounds off on GOP after Hill story Marjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Democrats snipe on policy, GOP brawls over Trump MORE (Mo.) and Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithHouse panel advances Biden’s .9T COVID-19 aid bill On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off GOP highlights unspent relief funds in criticizing Biden plan MORE (Mo) as well as Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the son of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, who once held Missouri’s other Senate seat.

In a statement on Monday, Ashcroft left the door open to a potential 2022 Senate bid, saying that he is weighing “how I can best serve the state of Missouri.”

“It is imperative that Republicans take back the Senate in 2022,” Ashcroft said. “Katie and I will be praying and talking to friends and family about how I can best serve the state of Missouri.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, vowed on Monday to “ensure Senator Blunt’s successor will uphold his legacy of free enterprise and small government and we will hold this seat.”

“Any candidate who supports the Democrats’ socialist, big government agenda will struggle to find votes in Missouri, a state that Donald Trump won four months ago by more than 15 points,” Scott said in a statement.

Winning the Senate race in Missouri is likely to be an uphill battle for Democrats, who have lost nearly every statewide race there over the past decade. They are planning to contest the seat in 2022, though there is not yet a clear favorite to win the nomination.

State Sen. Scott Sifton announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination last month and quickly picked up the endorsement of state Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat currently serving in a statewide elected office. Activist Timothy Shepard has also launched a bid for the Democratic nod.

But two high-profile Democrats have already bowed out of potential bids. Jason Kander, a former Missouri secretary of state who unsuccessfully challenged Blunt in 2016, signaled on Monday that he would not mount another Senate campaign, while former Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial Hawley watches trial from visitor’s gallery MORE (D-Mo.), who lost reelection in 2018 to Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyDeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Chamber of Commerce clarifies stance on lawmakers who voted against election certification Crenshaw pours cold water on 2024 White House bid: ‘Something will emerge’ MORE (R-Mo.), said emphatically that she would “never run for office again.”

“To all that are asking: thank you to the many who have said kind things. But I will never run for office again,” McCaskill tweeted. “Nope. Not gonna happen. Never. I am so happy I feel guilty sometimes.”

Republicans are looking to take back control of the Senate in 2022 after losing it in January following a pair of Democratic wins in runoff elections in Georgia. And while midterm elections tend to favor the party out of power in Washington — the Democrats now hold control of the White House and both chambers of Congress — Republicans are facing a particularly challenging electoral map that now includes a handful of open seats.

In declining to run for a third term in the Senate, Blunt joins Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrRick Scott caught in middle of opposing GOP factions Bipartisan bill would ban lawmakers from buying, selling stocks Republicans, please save your party MORE (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeySasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote Philly GOP commissioner on censures: ‘I would suggest they censure Republican elected officials who are lying’ Toomey censured by several Pennsylvania county GOP committees over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSchumer insists Democrats unified after chaotic coronavirus debate GOP votes in unison against COVID-19 relief bill Senate approves sweeping coronavirus measure in partisan vote MORE (R-Ohio) and Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyCBC ‘unequivocally’ endorses Shalanda Young for White House budget chief Black Caucus members lobby Biden to tap Shalanda Young for OMB head On The Money: Senate panels postpone Tanden meetings in negative sign | Biden signs supply chain order after ‘positive’ meeting with lawmakers MORE (R-Ala.), who have all announced retirement plans. Two other GOP incumbents, Sens. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyWhite House open to reforming war powers amid bipartisan push Garland’s AG nomination delayed by GOP roadblocks National Sheriffs’ Association backs Biden pick for key DOJ role MORE (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMarjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Democrats gear up for PR battle on COVID-19 relief Johnson says leaving office after 2022 ‘probably my preference now’ MORE (R-Wis.), have not yet said whether they will seek reelection next year.

One Republican operative said Blunt’s announcement was “surprising” but “not entirely unexpected,” given the coming retirements of a handful of Senate Republicans and Trump’s repeated threats to support primary challenges to GOP incumbents he views as out of step with his vision for the Republican Party.

Blunt, 71, has been a fixture in Washington for decades. He served in GOP leadership in the House for years before entering the Senate and rising to become the chamber’s fourth-highest-ranking Republican. He was widely expected to seek reelection in 2022 and even said earlier this year that he was still planning to run for a third term.

While Blunt had largely stood by Trump — he voted to acquit the former president in both of his impeachment trials — he still faced potential headwinds within his own party. Greitens hammered Blunt in a radio interview last month for “siding with Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats near pressure point on nixing filibuster We need a voting rights workaround Biden takes victory lap after Senate passes coronavirus relief package MORE,” the Senate Republican leader from Kentucky whose relationship with Trump has frayed in recent months.

Democrats touted Blunt’s retirement as the latest sign of the GOP’s post-Trump political wounds. Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersSenate rejects Cruz effort to block stimulus checks for undocumented immigrants Democratic centrists flex power on Biden legislation Alarming threat prompts early exit, underscoring security fears MORE (D-Mich.), the chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said that Blunt’s announcement amounted to “a broader statement about where the Republican Party is today and the willingness of incumbent senators to say they’ve had enough.”

“I think it actually speaks volumes about what’s happening in the Republican Party right now,” Peters told reporters on a video call. “Sen. Blunt is now the fifth Republican senator to say that he is not going to run for another term, and I think that certainly means that Republicans are viewing their party as in trouble.”

“We will be looking at Missouri, clearly, with a Republican senator retiring,” he continued. “I know that there are a number of very well-qualified folks who are interested in running for the United States Senate.”

