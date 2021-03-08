https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/08/no-more-money-rinos-donald-trump-statementdonations-directed-super-pac-dispute-rnc/

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday night that said “Republicans in name only” (RINOS) should no longer receive funding and called on donors to send money to his Super PAC instead.

“No more money for RINOS. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to Greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!” Trump said in the statement.

Trump’s legal counsel sent a cease-and-desist letter Saturday to The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) telling them to stop using his name for fundraising.

The RNC’s chief counsel, Justin Riemer, wrote a letter Monday to Trump lawyer Alex Cannon responding to the cease-and-desist letter. The GOP “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals,” Riemer wrote, according to Politico.

Trump has begun to endorse candidates since leaving the White House. Trump endorsed Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott for reelection March 2 despite Scott’s decision to not object during Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 and to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win against Trump.

Trump endorsed Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for reelection March 4 and announced Monday his endorsement of Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Sen. John Boozman For His 2022 Bid)