https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-supreme-court-dismisses-president-trump-attorney-lin-woods-final-election-challenge-without-comment/

The US Supreme Court dismissed President Trump’s final election challenge on Monday without comment.

What a dark day for America.

Democrats are now allowed to make any changes to election law whenever they feel necessary without consequence.

The Supreme Court also threw out Attorney Lin Wood’s election challenge without comment.

SCOTUS also turned down the election-related case filed by Lin Wood without comment. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 8, 2021

The Supreme Court turned down EVERY SINGLE election case this year without comment.

What a tragedy.

The court denied another petition filed by former President Trump relating to the 2020 elections — this one against the Wisconsin Elections Commission. No action on the challenge to the Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. https://t.co/nLRxf6r8PD — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 8, 2021

It was the Trump Wisconsin case that was dismissed this morning.

