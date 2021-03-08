https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-supreme-court-dismisses-president-trump-attorney-lin-woods-final-election-challenge-without-comment/

The US Supreme Court dismissed President Trump’s final election challenge on Monday without comment.

What a dark day for America.
Democrats are now allowed to make any changes to election law whenever they feel necessary without consequence.

The Supreme Court also threw out Attorney Lin Wood’s election challenge without comment.

The Supreme Court turned down EVERY SINGLE election case this year without comment.
What a tragedy.

It was the Trump Wisconsin case that was dismissed this morning.

