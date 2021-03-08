https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-gop-rnc-fundraising-cease

Former President Donald Trump issued another volley in his battle with the leadership of the Republican Party on Monday after the GOP refused to stop using his name and likeness on its fundraising efforts.

Trump struck back with a statement to his followers calling on them to stop giving money to the Republican Party and instead funnel that money to his efforts.

“No more money for RINOS,” the former president said in a statement, referring to “Republicans in name only.”

“They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com,” he instructed.

“We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!” Trump concluded.

The orders came down after a lawyer for the Republican National Committee responded Monday to a cease-and-desist letter from a Trump attorney about the fundraising campaign.

Justin Reimer replied that the RNC had “every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

Trump’s attorneys had issued similar demands to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

In the midst of this public wrangling over the use of his name and likeness, Trump got the RNC to agree to move part of the party’s Palm Beach donor retreat in April to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida. Reimer referred to the agreement when he said in his letter that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel had spoken to Trump over the weekend and gotten his approval for their use of his name and likeness.

Trump’s critics pounced on the news to accuse him of swindling money out of his followers.

“Trump has finally built the Death Star of swindling. #ANewGrift,” said MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Here’s more about the battle between Trump and the GOP:







Panel: Trump Sends CEASE AND DESIST For Likeness TO GOP, Are They Screwed?



www.youtube.com



