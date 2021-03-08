https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/farage-quits-politics-will-continue-to-campaign-against-chinese-communist-influence-and-woke-agenda/

Brexit hero Nigel Farage has told Britain’s Daily Telegraph that he intends to never run for elected office again, but that he is not going into retirement.

Farage, 56, told Christopher Hope he feels he has achieved everything he can in electoral politics, but that he will continue to campaign on issues important to him “through media and social media.”

Specifically, Farage points to the high levels of Chinese Communist involvement in British politics, as well as social justice causes that he calls the “woke agenda.”

You can listen to Farage’s announcement and his discussion with reporter Chris Hope, here:

