Business Insider senior politics reporter John Haltiwanger can’t help but marvel at right-wingers’ current obsession with Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head:

The current obsession among right-wing media with Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head etc. is among the most bizarre manifestations we’ve seen yet re: their fear of white people becoming a minority. That’s really what this is all about. Fear of not being in control. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2021

Wow, did he nail it or what?

Also, the books are not being banned. https://t.co/OUpyxkrKL7 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2021

“Sales for popular Dr. Seuss titles have soared on Amazon and Barnes and Noble” https://t.co/b67bYbAFKI — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2021

Conservatives: The market should be free, don’t regulate businesses ***Businesses make a choice based on changing culture/values in society*** Conservatives: THIS IS FASCISM — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2021

Yes, folks, John Haltiwanger gets it. He’s got his finger on the pulse, that’s for sure!

Like I said recently – they’ve stopped defending it because they know it’s indefensible. Now they just dismiss it as irrelevant. https://t.co/8qlcfloQnA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 8, 2021

“You right-wingers are obsessed with these books we’re banning, although we’re not really banning them we’re just making sure nobody can ever read them again, please stop hurting my feelings now” https://t.co/lyNnMHvTRP — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 8, 2021

If only those dumb right-wingers weren’t so afraid of whites becoming the minority, lefties like John could go about their business of deciding what’s best for us all.

Right wing shrill here – it’s not about white people becoming a minority. It’s about the power of a few orgs and global companies to decide what we can and can’t buy, say, or read – historically this doesn’t work out too well for folks. — problematic (@BusinessTrash) March 8, 2021

Left-wing media: Ban Dr. Seuss. Right-wing media: I disagree. Don’t ban Dr. Seuss. John Haltiwanger: Look at these bizarre right-wingers scared of white people becoming a minority. https://t.co/g77mSH48lQ — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) March 8, 2021

It must be terrible to see everything — even kids’ books — in racial terms. But among many other things, it’s evidence of our intellectual rot and indolence. https://t.co/1aggJrxwX8 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 8, 2021

I can’t even comprehend what opposing book bans has to do with race. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 8, 2021

To the race-obsessed, literally everything has to do with race.

This is a religious belief system.

They have lost all ability to distinguish objective context from validation of their faith. https://t.co/j6Xob5ZuIr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 8, 2021

And it’s only going to get worse.

Start the countdown until: “What’s the big deal? Mark Twain wrote plenty of OTHER books!” https://t.co/lyNnMHvTRP — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 8, 2021

