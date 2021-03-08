https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/business-insider-journo-explains-that-conservatives-obsession-with-dr-seuss-et-al-stems-from-their-fear-of-white-people-becoming-a-minority/

Business Insider senior politics reporter John Haltiwanger can’t help but marvel at right-wingers’ current obsession with Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head:

Wow, did he nail it or what?

Yes, folks, John Haltiwanger gets it. He’s got his finger on the pulse, that’s for sure!

If only those dumb right-wingers weren’t so afraid of whites becoming the minority, lefties like John could go about their business of deciding what’s best for us all.

To the race-obsessed, literally everything has to do with race.

And it’s only going to get worse.

