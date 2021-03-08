https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/4898365/

A Capitol Police security review ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recommends a long-term or permanent presence of troops, suggesting a “quick reaction force” be established for any future emergencies.

The report released Monday also recommends Congress expand intelligence analysts within the Capitol Police, installing a retractable fence around the Capitol Hill perimeter and increase background checks, Just the News reported.

The team of military veterans and national security officials led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore found gaps in the Capitol’s security that are blamed for the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

“Any security measure that reduces physical access to the Capitol Complex makes it less accessible to the public it serves,” the general’s report said. “As representatives of the people, Members understandably seek to be available to their constituents and transparent about their travel and activities, yet such openness can create physical security vulnerabilities.”

The report recommends the establishment of a “threat-based” system and a “Member Travel Operations Center” to review security while Congress members are traveling to and from their districts.

The most significant suggestion, Just the News said, is the establishment of a “dedicated quick reaction force” — meaning long-term military or law enforcement group — that would be ready to quickly respond to emergencies.

“As you consider the recommendations of this Task Force, we must not forget it was the riotous actions of an angry mob that laid bare the vulnerabilities of the Capitol Complex,” the report concludes.

Capitol Republicans and Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, have raised concerns about a prolonged military presence.

In January, Bowser said the city government “will not accept extra troops or permanent fencing as a long-term fixture in D.C.”

