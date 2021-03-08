https://noqreport.com/2021/03/08/cdc-reports-face-masks-lockdowns-mitigate-covid-cases-by-less-than-2/

Ask the nearest person you know a question. “Do face masks and lockdown mandates prevent the spread of Covid-19?” Most will say it does. Now, ask them how much these mandates reduce cases. Ask them for a percentage. If they’re fans of face masks and lockdowns, they’ll probably answer somewhere in the 50%-90% range. If they’re not fans, they’ll still probably say that they reduce the number of cases by 10%, maybe more.

The reality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is far less. Their most recent report released last Friday indicates in the first 100 days following a mask mandate, cases were reduced by 0%-1.8% compared to before the mandates. As far as restaurant reopening plans, the “spike” in cases is also under 2% for the first 100 days. In fact, during the first 1-40 days following the lifting of restrictions, Covid-19 cases actually dropped.

Nevertheless, this data is being heralded (perhaps “spun” is a better way of putting it) by the CDC as proof that their recommendations were effective. These are the same recommendations that prompted national and state governments to enact policies that decimated their economies. These are the same recommendations that created a sharp increase in clinical depression, drug overdoses, and suicides. They are so proud of the way they’ve destroyed this country based on “mitigating” Covid-19 by tiny percentages that they’re patting themselves on their collective backs.

We are fools if we allow this to stand. On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I broke down the numbers and discussed why it is that the CDC must promote this agenda. Whether for the sake of “The Great Reset,” as a way to elevate the Biden-Harris administration, or some other nefarious agenda from globalist elites, they need to portray their recommendations as beneficial to the public and the nation. A recent string of states pulling down their mandates has the CDC and the Biden administration concerned, so this craftily spun report was hastily released for impact.

Mainstream media conspicuously didn’t cover it. Normally, they’d be all over a CDC report claiming it’s a mistake for states to lift mandates, but journalists recognized that the numbers were simply not compelling enough to justify the death and destruction the lockdowns are causing. Instead of trying to spin the spin, they’ve generally opted to not report on it at all.

This should infuriate us all. When we see the toll that is being forced upon the nation as a result of the lockdowns, not to mention the division it’s driving amongst a people who are sharply divided on the topics, to now realize that the “benefits” of mandates are so tiny is a slap to the face. The CDC and their unofficial mascot, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been playing a game of “destroy a nation” by ignoring the effects of their recommendations.

According to National File:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Friday in which it quietly admitted that the mask mandates in America were allegedly responsible for less than a 2 percent decrease in COVID case growth after ONE HUNDRED DAYS. But still the CDC advises wearing masks, despite their own numbers. (READ: CDC Caught Inflating COVID Death Numbers By At Least 1600 Percent While Trump Was President).

The CDC claims that between March 1 and December 31 of 2020 the mask mandates, which were executed in the vast majority of United States counties, stopped COVID case growth rates by one half of one percent after 20 days and by less than 2 percent after 100 days.

If we have any hope of making it back to anywhere near the levels of prosperity we experienced before the pandemic, then we need to start listening to the REAL science. The CDC is a political organization driven by an agenda.

Watch the video from the show on Rumble.

