https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/cdc-study-finds-78-people-hospitalized-needed-ventilator-died-covid-19-overweight-obese/

So much for the woke “body positivity” movement praising morbid obesity and “health at every size.”

The CDC is finally admitting what we’ve known all along: the overwhelming majority of people who were hospitalized or died from Covid were obese or overweight.

Democrats, their fake news media and their ‘fact checker’ allies were completely outraged over a previous TGP post reporting that only 9,210 Americans died from the coronavirus alone.

The rest of the coronavirus victims in the US according to the CDC had serious illnesses and co-morbidities (obesity, diabetes).

The other tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths reported by the CDC in the US had on average 2.6 other health conditions.

Over the weekend it was reported that Covid death rates were 10 times higher in countries with high obesity.

On Monday a CDC study finally admitted that the overwhelming majority of Americans who suffered greatly or died from Covid were obese or overweight.

“As clinicians develop care plans for COVID-19 patients, they should consider the risk for severe outcomes in patients with higher BMIs, especially for those with severe obesity,” the agency wrote.

The entire country was held hostage, schools were closed, churches were closed and small businesses were crushed because of obese people and power hungry globalists.

CNBC reported:

An overwhelming majority of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from Covid-19 have been overweight or obese, the CDC said in a new study Monday. Among 148,494 adults who received a Covid-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient visit at 238 U.S. hospitals from March to December, 71,491 were hospitalized. Of those who were admitted, 27.8% were overweight and 50.2% were obese, according to the CDC report. Overweight is defined as having a body mass index of 25 or more, while obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or more. The agency found the risk for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths was lowest among individuals with BMIs under 25. The risk of severe illness “sharply increased,” however, as BMIs rose, particularly among people 65 and older, the agency said.

