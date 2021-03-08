https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/542101-cdc-vaccinated-people-can-safely-gather-indoors-without-masks

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest it is safe for fully vaccinated people to gather indoors with each other without masks.

The hotly anticipated guidance is limited, and only aimed at what people are safe to do in private.

“If you and a friend, or you and a family member are both vaccinated, you can have dinner together” without wearing masks or without distancing, CDC Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyOvernight Health Care: CDC study links masks to fewer COVID-19 deaths | Relief debate stalls in Senate | Biden faces criticism over push to vaccinate teachers CDC study links masks to fewer COVID deaths The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Increased security on Capitol Hill amid QAnon’s March 4 date MORE told reporters Monday.

In addition, vaccinated people can visit with someone in a single household who is unvaccinated, without protections.

The CDC said Americans are “fully vaccinated” once two weeks have passed since they received the final dose of their vaccine regimen.

For vaccines developed by Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech group, that means the second of two shots. For the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it means two weeks after the only injection.

The CDC also recommends vaccinated individuals can “refrain” from quarantining and testing if they come into contact with someone with COVID-19 and do not develop symptoms.

Walensky noted that only a small percentage of the public has been vaccinated, so precautions need to be taken in public or around people who are vulnerable to severe illness.

“While the new guidance is a positive step, many more people need to be fully vaccinated before everyone can stop taking most COVID-19 precautions. It is important that, until then, everyone continues to adhere to important mitigation measures to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated,” Walensky said.

Walensky said there is a “small risk” that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease, and potentially transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated.

Walensky also emphasized the agency’s travel recommendations have not changed, for both the vaccinated and for the unvaccinated.

“We would like to give the opportunity for vaccinated grandparents to visit their children and grandchildren who are healthy, and who are local, but our travel guidance currently has been unchanged,” Walensky said.

The guidelines still say that with high case numbers, the CDC recommends that people do not travel at this time.

— Updated at 11:46 a.m.

