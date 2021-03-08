https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/chef-andrew-gruel-dave-rubin-others-reality-check-bernie-sanders-claim-right-wing-republicans-want-to-recall-gov-newsom/

Democrats and others who don’t even live in California have been circling the wagons around Gov. Gavin Newsom now that recall effort organizers say they have enough signatures to prompt a vote.

As for Sanders saying it’s a “right-wing Republican” effort, Chef Andrew Gruel and Dave Rubin have some breaking news for Bernie:

Bernie’s pushing the narrative, which doesn’t match up with reality:

To make the recall effort so close to succeeding in a solidly blue state like California might require more than just the support of “right-wing Republicans.”

