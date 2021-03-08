https://www.oann.com/china-vows-to-crackdown-on-dissenters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-vows-to-crackdown-on-dissenters

A security officials stands guard after a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

Monday, March 8, 2021

China has pledged to crack down on dissenters of the ruling communist government. While speaking at a meeting Monday, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of China asserted that the nation will “severely” punish crimes undermining the state’s power or provoking secession.

Chief Justice Zhou Qiang added, they are taking these steps to defend the country’s judicial sovereignty and national dignity. This comes as China’s National’s People’s Congress meets to approve policies backed by the Communist Party.

“We should severely crack down on the infiltration, sabotage, subversion and separatist activities of hostile forces at home and abroad,” Qiang stated.

The annual week-long session is slated to continue until Thursday and it is being cut a week short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

