https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60471cf05db3705aa0abd81a
CNN anchor Don Lemon told his colleague Chris Cuomo on Monday during the hand-off between shows that the right was attacking Meghan Markle over her comments during her interview with Oprah Winfrey bec…
Twitter on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), saying that his office launched an investigation into the social media giant because it banned former President Trump f…
In a national first, Victoria will examine injustices against Aboriginal people since British settlement….
Six people were injured when a police pursuit ended in a five-car crash Monday evening in Glendora, authorities said….
This is not the way Republicans wanted to begin the year. Missouri’s Roy Blunt on Monday became the fifth Republican senator to announce he will not seek reelection, a retirement wave that portends a…