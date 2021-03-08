https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/542242-cnn-bidens-dogs-removed-from-the-white-house

President BidenJoe BidenLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ Fauci predicts high schoolers will receive coronavirus vaccinations this fall Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE and first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenJill Biden redefines role of first lady Biden faces criticism over push to vaccinate teachers Overnight Health Care: Biden slams Texas, Mississippi for lifting coronavirus restrictions: ‘Neanderthal thinking’ | Senate panel splits along party lines on Becerra |Over 200K sign up for ACA plans during Biden special enrollment period MORE’s German Shepherds were moved to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after one of the dogs, Major Biden, demonstrated aggressive behavior at the White House, CNN first reported.

Major had a “biting incident” with a security team member at the White House, according to the outlet. The 3-year-old dog was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

The victim’s condition was not immediately confirmed.

Unidentified sources told CNN that Major has previously “charged” at staff and security employees.

The Bidens’ older German Shepherd, Champ, is 13 years old. He also moved with Major to the Biden’s Delaware home.

The dogs initially moved into the White House in January following Biden’s inauguration. Major is the first shelter rescue dog ever to live in the White House.

The dogs last month appeared alongside the first lady during the annual Puppy Bowl in a public service announcement encouraging Americans to wear masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

