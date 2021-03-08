https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/08/cnns-don-lemon-has-the-most-journalism-take-ever-about-prince-harry-meghans-royal-racism-claims/

Piers Morgan was among those what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during their interview on CBS. Part of what was said had to do with racism:

On interview last night: Amid the nonstop whining, what stood out was the obviously planned Meghan/Harry tag-team racism charge. Make allegation you know will be a bombshell and then say Oh, no, we could never say who did it — never! — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle said there were “concerns and conversations” with a member of the royal family about how dark her unborn child’s skin would be. Asked whether racism drove the couple to relocate to the U.S., Prince Harry replied “it was a large part of it.” https://t.co/DKrBGP6Obu — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 8, 2021

On CNN, Don Lemon went full modern “journalism” when it comes to validating the claim:

Journalist @donlemon says we don’t need to hear from the other side on Harry/Meghan’s claims: “What’s the other side going to say? They’re going to say, ‘Of course we’re not racist,’ or whatever … We have only heard from one side, but that one side at this point rings very true” pic.twitter.com/IEQDJd8ETo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Well, it is CNN after all.

Responsible journalism starts and ends with hearing only one side of the story and then not bothering with the rest. — Five Times August – “God Help Us All” OUT NOW (@FiveTimesAugust) March 8, 2021

American journalism is a joke https://t.co/TXNtFRmX1J — SignoreP 🇮🇱🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@gobsmackled) March 8, 2021

Here we go with the old “rings true” bs again. What an incurious and gullible class of journos we have today. https://t.co/KYeBT4MmWO — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) March 8, 2021

Whatever they want to believe “rings true.”

