http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RKJgmXe6z5w/

Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson is reportedly unhappy on the team, and some are pushing the Seahawks to sign former San Francisco second-string quarterback Colin Kaepernick to replace Wilson.

Wilson has spoken publicly about his annoyances in Seattle. Wilson’s agent has even talked openly about the teams that might take the player off Seattle’s hands. The constant drama over possible trades has sparked all sorts of reports on who might replace Wilson.

But if Seattle dumps Wilson, who might fill his shoes? Some want that replacement to be Colin Kaepernick.

One pressuring the team to take on Kaepernick is NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, who included Kaepernick’s name among Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

“There’s something else the Seahawks could do, if they trade Wilson,” Florio said on Sunday. “They could finally give Colin Kaepernick (who is only one year older than Wilson) a full and fair workout, undeterred by the possibility that Kaepernick would divide the locker room on the question of whether he or Wilson should play. (In 2017, given the lingering presence of veterans who resented Wilson, that was a very real possibility.)”

NBC’s Lindsey Wisniewski added that Kaepernick’s only visit with a team in 2017 was in Seattle, right after Kaepernick became a free agent after the close of his season-long protest against the country during the national anthem.

Wisniewski added that the Seahawks were also rumored to have been interested in Kaepernick in 2018 after releasing Trevone Boykin.

“I regret that that didn’t happen in some fashion,” Coach Pete Carroll said of not signing Kaepernick in 208. “I wish we would have contributed to it because he deserved to play.”

As far as NBC is concerned, all this adds up to the possibility that Seattle could bring Kaepernick on if they trade Wilson off.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

