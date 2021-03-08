https://www.theblaze.com/news/comedian-gabriel-iglesias-speedy-gonzales

Comedian and voice actor Gabriel Iglesias blasted cancel culture in a Saturday tweet following a New York Times article that branded beloved cartoon character Speedy Gonzales as toxic.

Iglesias voices the cartoon mouse in the upcoming reboot of “Space Jam.”

What are the details?

On Wednesday, Times columnist Charles Blow took aim at Dr. Seuss’ books — and certain cartoons — that he said perpetuate “corrosive stereotypes.”

In the editorial, Blow wrote, “Some of the first cartoons I can remember include Pepé Le Pew, who normalized rape culture; Speedy Gonzales, whose friends helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of the drunk and lethargic Mexicans; and Mammy Two Shoes, a heavyset black maid who spoke in a heavy accent.”

In an apparent response to the news, Iglesias — whose nickname is Fluffy — wrote, “I am the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space Jam. Does this mean they are gonna try to cancel Fluffy too?”

“U can’t catch me cancel culture,” he added. “I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico.”

Can’t keep a good mouse down

It also seems fair to point out that Cartoon Network once tried to shelve cartoons featuring the Mexican mouse in 1999 over accusations that it promoted negative stereotypes — but outcry from its Mexican audience prompted the network to return Speedy to the airwaves.

According to a report from Quartz, the League of United Latin American Citizens spoke out on the removal, and by 2002, Speedy was back on the air.

Blow also took a virtual beating over his remarks about Pepé Le Pew on Sunday.

In response to the criticism, Blow took to Twitter and defended his sentiments.

“[Right wing] blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture,” Blow wrote on Twitter. “Let’s see. 1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will. 2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her 3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping. This helped teach boys that ‘no’ didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of ‘the game’, the starting line of a power struggle.”

“It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny,” he added. “They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK.”

