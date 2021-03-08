https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/conde-nast-stands-by-teen-vogue-editor-in-chief-who-took-responsibility-for-her-college-tweets-mocking-asians/

Three years ago, Sarah Jeong proved that at Asian-American could ascend to the New York Times editorial board despite a history of tweets wanting to cancel “dumba** f**king white people.” Now Condé Nast, publisher of anal sex instruction manual Teen Vogue, says it’s standing by its new editor-in-chief, who has a history of mocking Asians on social media.

Oh, and by the way? That new editor-in-chief is Alexi McCammond, who was in a romantic relationship with President Biden’s former deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo, who threatened to “destroy” a Politico reporter for reporting on his relationship with her.

New: Teen Vogue staffers released a statement tonight saying they “fully reject” new editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond’s college tweets mocking Asians. The tweets recirculated this weekend after Condé Nast announced McCammond was the new Teen Vogue EIC. https://t.co/9YZUwCc4RX — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 8, 2021

It’s referenced in the statement, but I’m told staff sent a letter to Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch expressing concerns about the hire https://t.co/9YZUwCc4RX — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 9, 2021

Statement from Condé Nast: “Throughout her career she has dedicated herself to being a champion for marginalized voices. Two years ago she took responsibility for her social media history and apologized.” pic.twitter.com/5XBHS5wT61 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 9, 2021

Max Tani reports:

But the tipping point for concerned staffers appeared to be the old tweets, posted in 2011 by a college-aged McCammond and recirculated over the weekend, in which she deployed racist stereotypes about Asian people. “Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…” she wrote in one of the tweets. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong…thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” read another social-media post.

Don’t worry, though; McCammond says she’s deleted the tweets and is “determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world.” Must be nice being a liberal.

I object to anyone running anything who is young enough to have had Twitter in college. — Brian Golden (@BrianKGolden) March 9, 2021

Yeah, she’s 27, which makes Ben Rhodes’ statement come to mind: “The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old … They literally know nothing.”

It came out during the Charles Barkley thing a couple years ago. I can’t believe it’s all the same reporter — C (@cwood881) March 9, 2021

I don’t know much about Teen Vogue, but if someone forced me to bet on whether their editor was racist as a teen, I’d put my money on “yes”. I mean nice girls don’t grow up to edit Teen Vogue. — Jeremiah John (@JeremiahWJohn) March 9, 2021

She just locked her Twitter account — David “ESD” Dennison – Extreme Social Distancing (@DDennison45) March 9, 2021

. Tweets have consequences, for some. . — Ralph Henson (@ralphhhenson) March 9, 2021

C’mon people! A college Tweet? Who scrupulously mined her social media posts?? Guessing someone at Teen Vogue? — Christine King (@ckwest542) March 9, 2021

Who looked up Sen. Josh Hawley’s prom date and middle school principal? And no, it wasn’t someone at Teen Vogue who pulled her tweets.

But the Left still wants 16 year olds to vote, right? And children to be able to declare a gender opposing their biology? — Matt Fitzgerald (@mattfitzct) March 9, 2021

Wokestry is eating itself.

Popcorn! — Peddler Pitter Potter (@peddlerpitter) March 9, 2021

Live by the sword. Die by the sword. — LenOfZen (@TeefeeH) March 9, 2021

Bitch should be fired. Asians are an easy target and racism against them is often ignored or excused. — BelligerentBeaver (@BLJRNTBVR) March 9, 2021

She’ll keep her job. Racism against Hispanics and black people gets people to scramble. Asian? Eh, not so much. Asian violence is ramping up and it doesn’t seem to be urgent. I guess, they’ll have to kill more of us for someone to make some noise. — CrisDiesel (@CrisDiesel) March 9, 2021

What color is Alexi McCammond? Name sounds white, in which case, this is unacceptable. — Uppity Peach Crayon (@BenVoles) March 9, 2021

Update, Alexi McCammond looks non-white enough to get away with this. pic.twitter.com/Rh1LfxezEY — Uppity Peach Crayon (@BenVoles) March 9, 2021

If you ever had any doubts @TeenVogue is a dumpster fire, this squelches them. — Husky Unit (@husky_unit) March 9, 2021

Hmmm…a lefty racist. 🤔 — Friendly, Neighborhood Lummox (@lummox_ict) March 9, 2021

So an apology will get everyone else’s job back, too? — but they look like trees, walking (@james_gasaway) March 9, 2021

The Left has been assuring us on the Right that cancel culture isn’t a real thing.

It’s hilarious that people think they can make it through the cultural Revolution. All of you leftists. All of you. You’re gonna get canceled just like us. — Barner Tuberville (@Barner2024) March 9, 2021

