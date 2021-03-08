https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/mar/8/hillary-clinton-im-hoping-that-the-republican-part/

Hillary Clinton said Monday she’s holding out hope the Republican Party “will find its soul” post-President Donald Trump.

During a discussion on “Washington Post Live,” the former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate declared the GOP had turned into a “cult” under the former president.

“It is really troubling to see the Republican Party turn themselves into a cult and, you know, basically pledge allegiance not to the United States of America, but to Donald Trump,” Mrs. Clinton said.

“I think this will eventually burn out, I hope it happens sooner, not later,” she said of Mr. Trump‘s power in the party.

“I’m hoping that the Republican Party will find its soul, will find its center again and understand they can’t keep playing with fire,” she continued. “You know, a lot of them thought that they could control Trump, they could use him, they could use him to take over the supreme Court, they could use him to recklessly cut taxes, they could do what their own agenda was really demanding because he didn’t care about any of it other than his power and his adulation and the role that he played, rather than the job that he was supposed to do.

“So I hope the Republican Party catches up with the rest of the country,” she added.

Mr. Trump last month sought to reclaim his role as the Republican Party‘s leader, teasing a potential 2024 presidential run during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

On Saturday, the former president announced his plans to campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.”

