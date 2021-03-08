https://justthenews.com/government/congress/defense-secretary-grants-capitol-police-request-ongoing-national-guard-presence?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has green-lighted a U.S. Capitol Police request for ongoing National Guard support through May 23, 2021, according to the Department of Defense.

“Nearly 2,300 National Guard personnel will continue the support mission,” according to a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. “This represents a reduction of nearly 50 percent of the current support force. This decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of its potential impact on readiness.

“During this extended period, DOD officials will work with the U.S. Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow. We thank the National Guard for its support throughout this mission, as well as for its significant efforts across the nation in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

