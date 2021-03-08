https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/08/democrats-and-corporate-media-are-starting-to-admit-theres-a-real-big-problem-at-the-border/

While the Biden administration continues to deny that there is a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, concerns over safety, national security, and even health grow among Democrats and the corrupt corporate media.

One Democratic representative in Texas said it doesn’t matter if the current administration labels it a challenge or a crisis, those in charge of the situation now are responsible for handling the large and unmanageable influx of migrants.

“Look, we can play with words, is it a challenge or is it a crisis,” Rep. Henry Cuellar said. “Let’s look at the numbers. Since August of last year, the numbers have been increasing. And especially October, November, and December we were hitting 70,000. In January we had 78,000. And this is, again, under the Trump administration, now moving into the Biden administration.”

He also suggested that the administration is purposefully hiding how many people, potentially infected with COVID-19, are being released from holding centers into the U.S.

“I don’t care what we call it, but I can tell you this — those numbers of people being released, they’re purposefully withholding that information. They’ve been told not to withhold that information. I now know that they’re bringing people from McAllen over to Laredo, processing them in Laredo, and they’re going to release them in my community,” Cuellar said.

Texas state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, a Democrat, also recently admitted that Biden’s team is unprepared to handle the more than 117,000 projected border crossings by unaccompanied minors.

“It’s gotten worse,” Hinojosa said. “I don’t think, quite frankly, the Biden administration was aware of what’s happening on the ground here, which you can understand because they’re just coming in and trying to get people up to speed with what’s happening, but I don’t think they were aware there were that many coming across. The Border Patrol is overwhelmed, they’re throwing their hands up because they don’t know what to do.”

Even Biden himself has slowly started to evaluate his administration’s next course of action, charging some of his top aides to travel to the border and bring back a report.

“President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border region in order to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and an assessment of additional steps that can be taken to ensure the safety and care of these children,” White House spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

Members of the corporate media are also picking up on the narrative shift, criticizing Biden and questioning the next steps for handling the border surge.

The New York Times’s Zolan Kanno-Youngs recently explained on “The Daily” podcast that the Biden administration is experiencing a lot of “anxiety” over its first “real challenge at the border” as a “steady increase of unaccompanied children” pours into the country. “These crossings are expected to continue,” he noted.

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor, who is notably leftist, also recently admitted on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that “there’s a real big problem at the border.”

“Only time will tell if Democrats are ready for this because you have a White House that is wanting to say that there’s not a crisis at the border, but the numbers don’t lie,” Alcindor said. “You have a number of unaccompanied minors that are just — that are coming to the border, that are being held in facilities that even progressive Democrats are pointing to and saying, ‘If that’s what we call humane there’s a problem there.’”

The Associated Press’s Julie Pace also went so far as to say that the members of the Biden administration “don’t have a plan at the moment to get this under control.”

“People are increasingly coming to the border, families with young children do feel like this is a moment where they can get into the United States. They do feel like there’s going to be a more receptive policy from the Biden administration,” Pace said, calling it an “open invitation.”

