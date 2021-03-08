https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/developing-macomb-county-prosecutor-says-criminal-charges-governor-whitmer-possible-nursing-home-deaths/

Back in June 2020 the Michigan state nursing home leaders recommended in a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration that empty facilities should be used as quarantine centers to “avoid widespread infection.”

But Whitmer declined the suggestion and sent the sick COVID patients to the nursing homes.

The Whitmer administration even made it their policy to force sick COVID patients back to the nursing homes where they could do the most damage.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says Governor Whitmer could face criminal charges for moving the patients back to nursing homes.

WXYZ reported:

Criminal charges could be in the works against Governor Gretchen Whitmer over putting COVID patients inside nursing homes used as hubs early in the pandemic. New Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says people who lost loved ones to COVID as residents or staff inside nursing homes should go back to get the vital information about the circumstances of their death and take that to local police and make a complaint as a wrongful death. Lucido says with HIPAA laws, he can’t get that information in his own investigation. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is currently under investigation for allegedly doctoring the number of COVID deaths inside nursing homes. Lucido says only 5 states including Michigan and New York used the care facilities as hubs.

