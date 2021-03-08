https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/did-1970s-pravda-write-this-washington-post-says-we-should-thank-president-biden-for-rolling-back-the-culture-war/

Has President Joe Biden rolled back the culture war? On this, International Women’s Day, we’re reminded that Biden followed through on his campaign promise that with him there was “no compromise” on transgender rights, thus his executive order mandating girl’s sports teams and locker rooms to throw open their doors to biological males.

While Biden pushes for action on the pandemic & economic uplift for those whose livelihoods have been damaged by it, the GOP is talking about Dr. Seuss. It’s a sign that Biden is rolling back the culture war, which is good for him & the country.

The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne Jr. posted an opinion piece Sunday about how we should be thanking Biden for rolling back the culture war. As his evidence, he turns at one point to mask-wearing. “Former president Donald Trump, and now his allies, keep trying to turn mask-wearing into a cultural question linked to personal liberty,” he writes. Sure, Biden called it “Neanderthal thinking” when the governors of Texas and Mississippi ended their states’ mask mandates, but criticism of him over it “hasn’t stuck.”

But it hasn’t stuck, and Biden cares more about getting people to wear masks than in pushing the fight further. In any event, most Americans know how deadly it was to politicize mask-wearing in the first place, and it’s excruciatingly hard to turn Biden (D-University of Delaware, Syracuse University College of Law) into an elitist peddler of cultural radicalism. And, yes, since racism and sexism are often blended into culturally divisive appeals, a 78-year-old White guy is harder for the radical right to demonize than, say, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi.

Forgive us if we on the “radical right” don’t take lectures on racism from old white men from the party of Robert Byrd who say that poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

As for Dr. Seuss, Republicans might yet help Biden turn that controversy into an economic question, too. After all, their resolute opposition to Biden’s proposal to help Americans in economic trouble makes them resemble no one so much as the Grinch, before his heart began to grow.

What? Dude, your column sucks.

Did 1970s Pravda write this? https://t.co/74CTyNMH1s — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2021

It’s EJ Dionne Jr. This is his function at @washingtonpost. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) March 8, 2021

Here are 20 ways that Biden has, in fact, exacerbated the culture war: https://t.co/mxstBn1Mjg — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

Imagine writing this article without even *mentioning*: 1) Executive Order directing the administrative state to extend Bostock to every civil rights law in the country;

2) E.O. re-permitting divisive critical race training in gov’t;

3) E.O. blocking citizenship census Q… https://t.co/ci2KjsKJBK — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

4) E.O. stating that 1st priority in COVID-19 response is “racial equity”;

5) E.O. directing the entire gov’t to focus on addressing racial equity;

6) second E.O. on “ensuring an equitable pandemic response”

7) E.O. to “fortify” DACA; — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

8) Pres. Memo about how the gov’t furthered “xenophobic sentiments”…

9) proclamation blocking entry from certain countries (UK, Brazil, Ireland) b/c of COVID, but permitting entry on southern border despite risk of spread;

10) E.O. on transgender in military;… — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

11) Memo directing State Dep’t to resume funding NGOs that provide abortions in foreign countries;

12) Memo directing federal gov’t to redress “systemic racism” in housing

13) E.O. making DOD focus on climate crisis and addressing “environmental justice”… — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

14) Memo directing new Task Force on Scientific Integrity to publish a report on “scientific integrity of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices” of agencies;

15) Memo directing all executive agencies to focus on LGBTQI+ issues in foreign relations and foreign policy… — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

16) Proclamation lamenting that America has never lived up to founding principles and that “systemic racism…continue[s] to plague our Nation.”;

17) E.O. on eliminating “barriers” to naturalization such as “civics and English language tests, and the oath of allegiance”….. — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

18) E.O. about how election integrity discriminates against black voters;

19) changed position on Hyde Amendment

20) radical appointees like Kristen Clarke to DOJ Civil Rights & Xavier Becerra for HHS. — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

.@EJDionne may be a professor at Georgetown, but he hasn’t been doing his research. — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 8, 2021

This and “showering” nation with money. No shame. It’s embarrassing. — Just Phil (@PABCPhil) March 8, 2021

Biden is like the Grinch after his heart grew, giving presents back to the people he stole them from in the first place and being lauded for it.

Well, at least it is presented as “opinion”. — Bick Whitener (@bickwhitener) March 8, 2021

Whomever wrote this #WAPO opinion piece must live in a sensory deprivation chamber. — Anthony (@OnAgain1) March 8, 2021

These Washington Post writers must have some really colorful backgrounds because even most biased journalists aren’t this big of a whore. — Dr. Kitty Muffins (@catfanatic3000) March 8, 2021

Washington Post is a state-run mouthpiece & DNC newsletter. Pravda on the Potomac lost credibility long ago. — Rebel-Rebel (@MoondanceMelody) March 8, 2021

Biden and his administration IS the culture war! — Dennis Fujan (@dennis_fujan) March 8, 2021

Any sentence that begins “Biden is…” is immediately suspect. — Art Olson (@obbanner) March 8, 2021

Saying Biden is doing anything is being dumber than Biden — Kraig Snyder (@snyder_kraig) March 8, 2021

This man is creating the biggest disaster of our age. I will thank him when he leaves office and control of anything over our country. — mill (@mill99981680) March 8, 2021

He was part of the administration that waged the culture war, and set race relations back 50 years.

C’mon man, the only rolling back he’s doing is rolling 44’s destruction back uphill. Too bad 1/2 the country wants to believe that farce. — 1/1024th Neanderthal…the gloves are OFF (@thefloridarose) March 8, 2021

A classic “liberal” doesn’t believe in cancel culture. What we’re seeing is “Leftism” wearing a “liberal” mask. When a Leftist says he/she/it is a liberal, the language has been twisted. JFK was a liberal. He never would’ve accepted this crap as true liberalism. — EPluribusUnum (@gtsabag) March 8, 2021

Have they started worshipping Biden yet? Not sarcasm — Anti communist (@Anticom02874581) March 8, 2021

@washingtonpost Is calling GOP “Neanderthals” part of that rolling back because I don’t think so. You can not lie to us WAPO. We have eyes, ears and know what we see and hear. Biden is a petty, racist, evil, corrupt human & politician. — PA (@PaMars21) March 8, 2021

As Dionne said, “the right wing tried to make a new flash point” out of that Neanderthal jab, but “it didn’t stick.” We’ve also forgotten all about how Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan were going to put y’all back in chains.

