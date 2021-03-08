https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/did-1970s-pravda-write-this-washington-post-says-we-should-thank-president-biden-for-rolling-back-the-culture-war/

Has President Joe Biden rolled back the culture war? On this, International Women’s Day, we’re reminded that Biden followed through on his campaign promise that with him there was “no compromise” on transgender rights, thus his executive order mandating girl’s sports teams and locker rooms to throw open their doors to biological males.

The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne Jr. posted an opinion piece Sunday about how we should be thanking Biden for rolling back the culture war. As his evidence, he turns at one point to mask-wearing. “Former president Donald Trump, and now his allies, keep trying to turn mask-wearing into a cultural question linked to personal liberty,” he writes. Sure, Biden called it “Neanderthal thinking” when the governors of Texas and Mississippi ended their states’ mask mandates, but criticism of him over it “hasn’t stuck.”

But it hasn’t stuck, and Biden cares more about getting people to wear masks than in pushing the fight further. In any event, most Americans know how deadly it was to politicize mask-wearing in the first place, and it’s excruciatingly hard to turn Biden (D-University of Delaware, Syracuse University College of Law) into an elitist peddler of cultural radicalism. And, yes, since racism and sexism are often blended into culturally divisive appeals, a 78-year-old White guy is harder for the radical right to demonize than, say, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi.

Forgive us if we on the “radical right” don’t take lectures on racism from old white men from the party of Robert Byrd who say that poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

As for Dr. Seuss, Republicans might yet help Biden turn that controversy into an economic question, too. After all, their resolute opposition to Biden’s proposal to help Americans in economic trouble makes them resemble no one so much as the Grinch, before his heart began to grow.

What? Dude, your column sucks.

Biden is like the Grinch after his heart grew, giving presents back to the people he stole them from in the first place and being lauded for it.

As Dionne said, “the right wing tried to make a new flash point” out of that Neanderthal jab, but “it didn’t stick.” We’ve also forgotten all about how Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan were going to put y’all back in chains.

