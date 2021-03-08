https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/did-the-cuomosexual-media-enable-gov-andrew-cuomo

Two more women came forward over the weekend with allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Although Cuomo issued a public apology for making people uncomfortable, he said he “never touched anyone inappropriately.” Now Democrats are calling for the resignation of the once beloved governor.

Steven Crowder told his audience Monday that he does not believe Cuomo is a “serial rapist.” However, he does believe Cuomo should be held accountable for the grossly underreported number of COVID-19 deaths that occurred in New York nursing homes.

Crowder reminded his audience of when Steven Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Ellen Degeneres self-identified as “Cuomosexuals” and members of the mainstream media praised Gov. Cuomo as “one of the heroes on the front lines [of COVID].”

“Do not let the left get away with this,” Crowder said. “This was their guy … the example of how states should handle COVID.”

