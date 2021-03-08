https://nationalfile.com/disgusting-cnn-airs-live-shot-of-brian-stelter-in-his-underwear-to-help-humanize-the-news/

CNN allowed “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter to air footage of himself doing a live shot while not wearing pants in a bid to “help humanize the news,” which has drawn widespread mockery on social media this week.

As footage of another news personality not wearing pants played on the screen behind him, Stelter said, “But hey, I can relate, this was me live on CNN with just two minutes’ notice, talking with Wolf Blitzer about Trump’s Twitter account being banned.”

The screen then showed footage of Stelter, apparently in his underwear, hunched over in front of his webcam during an appearance on Wolf Blitzer’s show.

Before appearing in his underwear on CNN this year, in November 2020 Stelter pontificated about the dangers of people leaving Big Tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter for so-called “alt tech websites”:

“I think big picture Pamela, here’s the concerning trend line here: people are going more and more into their own echo chambers, more and more into their own bubbles, especially Trump voters,” said Stelter, who is often referred to as CNN’s “house eunuch by conservative pundit tucker Carlson. “Mhmm, that’s what I was gonna say,” Brown said, nodding in agreement. “There’s this new social media app called Parler getting a lot of attention because conservatives are leaving, saying they’re leaving Twitter and Facebook, going off to Parler because they believe Parler is a safer space for them,” Stelter continued. “What we’re seeing is even more of a bunker mentality in right-wing media, and ultimately that’s not good for the country.” Brown then offered up her words of wisdom on the issue: “No, it’s not good, it’s a threat to democracy, um, that these people are in echo chambers and getting fed a diets of lies, essentially.”

Despite CNN’s attempts to “humanize the news” by showcasing its hosts in their underwear, the media’s approval ratings continue to remain at record lows.

