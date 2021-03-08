https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/dow-rises-400-points-touch-record/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Monday as investors piled into economic comeback plays after Senate approval of a new Covid stimulus package, while a continuous sell-off in high-flying tech shares put pressure on the S&P 500.

The blue-chip benchmark gained 480 points after jumping 650 points to hit an intraday record high. The S&P 500 erased a 1% gain to trade 0.1% lower, dragged down by tech. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2% in volatile trading as Apple dropped 3.8% and Tesla fell 5.5%.

The Senate passed a $1.9 trillion economic relief and stimulus bill on Saturday, paving the way for extensions to unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks and aid to state and local governments. The Democrat-controlled House is expected to pass the bill later this week. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law before unemployment aid programs expire on March 14.

