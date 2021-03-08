https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/08/roy-blunt-not-run-reelection-2022-missouri-senate-republicans/

Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday that he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Blunt, who is a member of Republican leadership and serves as the ranking Republican member of the Senate Rules Committee, released a video explaining he would not be seeking reelection, making him the latest Republican to announce he is not running. Blunt was elected to the Senate in 2010

“After 14 general election victories, three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections, I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in the video.

WATCH:

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” Blunt added. (RELATED: Roy Blunt Says Trump Should Finish Term — He ‘Touched A Hot Stove’ And Is ‘Unlikely To Touch It Again’)

Blunt said he will finish his term, but did not mention what he will do after he leaves the Senate. (RELATED: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt On Potential Biden Inaugural: ‘I Hope The President Is There’)

A number of Republican senators have announced they will not be seeking reelection in 2022, including Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey.