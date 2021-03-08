http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fAKz4vyRQKU/

The Biden administration’s border policies will facilitate the spread of the coronavirus in America, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle.

“The lawlessness has been encouraged by this administration, and will continue,” Gooden remarked. “We’re going to see a continual spread of the virus [and] continued masses across the border. It’s just going to get worse unless something is done.”

Gooden contrasted coronavirus testing requirements for travel to the U.S. between American citizens and foreign nationals.

“It’s just outrageous that our own government is telling U.S. citizens how to live their lives,” Gooden said “They’re saying that a U.S. citizen can’t get on a plane back home to the United States without a COVID test, but it’s okay if you walk across the border and test positive, and then you’re let go and free to just come into the United States. It’s absolutely crazy that we are letting this happen in our own country.”

LISTEN:

Boyle noted that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to say if the Biden administration supported mandatory coronavirus testing for migrants crossing the southern border.

Breitbart News subsequently reported the Department of Homeland Security was not requiring coronavirus testing for foreigners seeking entry to the U.S.

Gooden called on President Joe Biden to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration for the U.S.-Mexico border due to illegal immigration and cross-border crime.

Today I sent a letter to President Biden demanding he address the border CRISIS. His Open Borders agenda has caused a migrant SURGE on our southern border. I urge Biden to reinstate former President Trump’s national emergency declaration IMMEDIATELY.https://t.co/fvPZ8Tesvt — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 5, 2021

If President Biden is going to handle this CRISIS accordingly, he must acknowledge REALITY and ADMIT he was wrong to nullify former President Trump’s national emergency. Over 30 of my House Republican colleagues agree. RT if you think so too! pic.twitter.com/KwqKCpVUIt — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 5, 2021

Gooden warned, “I don’t see any interests on the Democratic side in Congress or in the White House [to address border security], and I believe that we’re going to really seal our fate if we if we do nothing over these next few months.”

Breitbart News Saturday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern or 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pacific.

