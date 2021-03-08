https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-exclusive-retired-purple-heart-veteran-arizona-dove-dumpster-found-shredded-ballots-now-wanted-man/

Yesterday it was reported that a man by the name of Earl S, who found shredded ballots in a dumpster backed up to the loading dock outside of the Maricopa County Tabulation Center, is now a wanted man:

Purple heart retired veteran, Earl S and 2 friends went dumpster diving Saturday for illegally shredded ballots outside of Phx. Tab Ctr. @GeneralBrnovich is arresting them for collecting evidence on public property. He should be the one arrested for crime cover up! 602.542.5025

An Arizona resident who knows Earl shared this story with us:

Earl fought for the United States, one of the first Marine’s on the ground in some of the most grisly wartime conflicts of all time. He himself was shot, was sprayed with Agent Orange, and is the last survivor of his Platoon. He put his life on the line in combat and is still fighting for the rights of the American people. He had reason to believe based on a tip, that ballots were being destroyed in Maricopa County.

On Saturday morning he went to the Maricopa County Tabulation Center into the open public parking lot and saw dumpsters out in front of the area that had been open the day before. Suspicious of an abandoned unidentified bag in the dumpster, Earl went ahead and retrieved the trash believing that a crime had been committed. Upon retrieving the bag, he discovered shredded ballots inside. Based on that knowledge and his concern that the crime of shredding ballots was still being performed, Earl went to the loading dock door to attempt to peek inside and gain video evidence of any ongoing crime. His intent was not to gain access to the facility. There is proof that ballots and voting documents were destroyed in the materials that had been abandoned.

Officials say they have video evidence that several people were inside the facility on Friday and that the ballots there were never left alone. But according to onlookers on that day, this is completely inaccurate. Multiple people were present on Friday and witnessed ballots visible through an open door, with no one around. Photos were taken of the empty Tabulation center warehouse with open unrestricted access. After trying to speak with the Attorney General on Friday, asking about ongoing Voter Fraud investigations, the Attorney General’s office claimed they were not wanting to see any evidence. Only after shredded ballots were found Saturday in the back dumpster did the Attorney General take notice and now he is making threats in an effort to silence the whistleblowers. (Per our source video evidence is available for all the above stated interactions.)

Now only after public outrage, the County Election office closed the fence surrounding the public entrance.