A far-left co-host of the progressive political YouTube channel “The Young Turks” railed against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and joined the effort to recall him.

Ana Kasparian is an outspoken progressive commentator but even she had to admit that California had become an “absolute wasteland” under Newsom’s leadership.

“I’m a native Angeleno, I was born and raised in California, I love my state, I love the people in this state,” Kasparian said.

“But it is an absolute wasteland right now,” she added. “Every freeway bridge is full of people living in tents. There’s excrement on our sidewalks. It’s unsafe. Crime has gone up. And when it comes to coronavirus, I mean, the fish rots from the head down.”

Kasparian was speaking with Elex Michaelson on his show, “The Issue Is,” in February when she made the comments. She went on to highlight Newsom’s hypocrisy when he was caught dining at an exclusive restaurant while telling Californians to lockdown.

“While Americans are encouraged to shelter in place, encouraged to practice social distancing, no eating indoors at restaurants, he was seen at The French Laundry meeting up with his lobbyist buddies. That is unacceptable,” Kasparian said.

“I have not seen competent leadership from Gavin Newsom, and I will state on this show every single member of my family signed our names, provided our signatures to recall him,” she concluded.

Michaelson and his other guest, Gianno Caldwell from Fox News, were visibly stunned by Kasparian’s admission.

Kasparian also said that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, another Democrat, should be made to face the political consequences of mismanagement in the county of Los Angeles.

She reiterated her point on Twitter after the show aired.

“It’s true. Newsom is awful. Bailed out private utilities that caused massive fires. Doled out fracking permits. But thanks for the porta pottys under freeway bridges. So much more humane than homes!” wrote Kasparian.

The organization behind the recall effort said on Sunday that they had gathered almost 2 million signatures, more than enough than the 1.5 million threshold needed to spur a recall election. They will continue to gather signatures in case some portion of those collected are invalidated. The deadline for the signatures is March 17.

