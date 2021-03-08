https://justthenews.com/government/security/asdfsd?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI released security video Tuesday that the agency says shows a suspect in connection with pipe bombs placed on Capitol Hill the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

The explosive devices were place outside of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

One device was placed in an alley behind the RNC headquarters and the other was placed next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters.

The individual in the roughly 2-minute video, who is wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt, is seen carrying a backpack and appears to put it on the ground a couple of times.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” said Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office. “These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in injury or death. We need the public’s help to identify the individual.”

Law enforcement discovered the devices about 90 minutes before the Capitol Building was breached, which diverted dozens of officers from trying to keep out rioters, authorities have said.

The FBI has previously released photos related to the suspect including the person’s shoes, the devices and the kitchen timers used. The person who placed the bombs wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and black-and-light-grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo, the agency said again Tuesday.

