https://thehill.com/homenews/news/542241-federal-judge-rules-qanon-shaman-too-dangerous-to-be-released-from-jail

Jacob Chansley, the self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman” who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, will not be released from jail ahead of his trial, a federal judge determined on Monday.

In court documents cited by CNN, Judge Royce Lamberth argued that Chansley’s statements holding former President TrumpDonald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he ‘could destroy it’ Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE accountable for his alleged illegal entry into the Capitol building showed that Chansley was unremorseful about his actions.

“The court finds that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure defendant’s appearance as required [in court] or the safety of others and the community,” Lamberth ruled.

“Defendant characterizes himself as a peaceful person who was welcomed into the Capitol building on January 6th by police officers. The Court finds none of his many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions persuasive,” the judge continued.

Chansley faces multiple charges stemming from the Jan. 6 assault, including violent entry and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was one of the most well-known supporters of the QAnon conspiracy to appear at the Capitol that day and allegedly left a note for former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceClyburn: Allowing filibuster to be used to deny voting rights would be ‘catastrophic’ Sunday shows preview: Manchin makes the rounds after pivotal role in coronavirus relief debate DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll MORE vowing “justice” if the election results were not overturned.

Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy believe that the former president was engaged in a shadow war with a global cabal of Satan worshippers during his time in office.

Those who attended the Capitol riot did so in the hopes of stopping Congress’s certification of President Biden Joe BidenLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ Fauci predicts high schoolers will receive coronavirus vaccinations this fall Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE‘s victory, which occurred the same day.

FBI officials said this week that they have already arrested hundreds of people suspected of involvement in the riot and are seeking hundreds more.

