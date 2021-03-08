https://www.oann.com/federer-pumped-up-to-return-to-competition-in-doha/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=federer-pumped-up-to-return-to-competition-in-doha



FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Australian Open – Semi Final – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 30, 2020. Switzerland’s Roger Federer reacts during his match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Australian Open – Semi Final – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 30, 2020. Switzerland’s Roger Federer reacts during his match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

March 8, 2021

(Reuters) – Former world number one Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week’s Qatar Open after a year-long absence.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

“Here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It’s been a year since my last event,” Federer, 39, said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.

“I can tell I’m very excited… it’s been a long and hard road. I know I’m not at the finish line yet but it’s good, I feel I’m in a good place, I’ve been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up.”

The Doha Open starts on Monday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

