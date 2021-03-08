https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/flashback-1-year-ago-fauci-said-people-not-walking-around-masks/

He hasn’t had a consistent position since the pandemic started.

Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President, told NBC News’ “TODAY” that double-masking is “common-sense.”

Fauci clarified the next week, telling MSNBC, “There’s no recommendation, however, there are many people who take the common-sense approach.”

He continued, “When the science comes along and tells us that [double masking] is better or not, then you will see a recommendation being made by the CDC.”

An ironic statement from the doctor, considering he certainly didn’t take this “science alone” path when the coronavirus pandemic began. In fact, it was one year ago today that Fauci explained his then-current position.

In an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Fauci said, “Masks are important for someone who’s infected, to prevent them from infecting someone else.”

“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.”

Fauci explained that while masking up might make people “feel better” in the middle of an outbreak, masks still don’t “provide the perfect protection that people think it is.”

Long story short, the advisor didn’t believe masks were necessary for healthy people in March 2020. Now, as of March 2021, Fauci not only believes they’re necessary but personally recommends wearing two masks.

And yet, despite his rampant inconsistency, many will still follow the doctor wherever he leads. One Twitter user said, “I will wear a mask as long as Dr. Fauci tells me to.”

Another user said that, before and after vaccination, they would follow “Fauci’s recommendations.”

The other side of the political aisle is on the exact opposite side of the spectrum. For example, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stated in her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.”

Some, like the “Scientific American” magazine, have asked the question, “Why would anyone distrust Anthony Fauci?” Frankly, though, the answer is crystal clear.

