An in-depth interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah aired on CBS on Sunday night, giving an intimate glimpse into the life of royalty from the perspective of a couple that has given it all up.

President Donald Trump addressed the couple’s support for Joe Biden during the election, and their encouragement for Americans to vote for the Democrat contender.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said. “I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it.”

Indeed, Harry’s union to Meghan did disrupt his life and the plans the monarchy had for the young prince. The pair now live in California, giving interviews, working with charities, signing deals with Netflix, and making plans for their growing family. Meghan is expecting the couple’s second child, a baby daughter, this summer.

The interview revealed the couple’s turmoil both as working members of the royal family and in their departure. Harry said he felt trapped by the expectations, and could bear to see his wife imprisoned in the same public prison. He told Oprah that if it were not for his wife, he could never have left, and that he wouldn’t have done so on his own.



