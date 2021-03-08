Adding product to your cart

These stupid face diapers are about as useless as our current president..

These reusable cloth face masks made of 100% Polyester provide a physical barrier around the face from all annoying liberals. Great for everyday use for overall protection.

One size

100% Polyester

Adjustable Elastic earloops

Double Layered

Designed & Made in the U.S.A.

(Shipping times may vary, on average 4-7 business days)