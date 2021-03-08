https://www.theblaze.com/news/george-conway-says-lincoln-project-should-shut-down-or-open-its-books

George Conway has called for the Lincoln Project — an anti-Trump super PAC he was part of until last August — to be “shut down,” unless the remaining leaders in the scandal-riddled organization show where the tens of millions in donations have gone.

What are the details?

Conway, the husband of former senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, tweeted Monday, “.@ProjectLincoln should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances. As this detailed story shows, there’s simply too much money that hasn’t been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be.”

Conway linked to a New York Times story claiming that founding members and fellow anti-Trump Republicans Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Reed Galen, and Rick Wilson “agreed to pay themselves millions of dollars in management fees” shortly after they created the Lincoln Project in late 2019.

All told, the organization took in more than $87 million in their campaign to defeat former President Donald Trump, but now, people want to know where the money went.

The Lincoln Project has been in disarray since earlier this year when the Times (following The American Conservative and Forensic News) reported that at least 21 males — including a 14-year-old boy — have come forward accusing Weaver of using his powerful position in politics to solicit them for sex in exchange for career opportunities.

Amid backlash over the reports, the remaining group distanced itself from Weaver and expressed disgust over his behavior — but several reports indicate that Lincoln Project leaders were aware of Weaver’s conduct last summer and even earlier.

What’s next for Lincoln Project?

Despite that, as of last fall, founding members of the Lincoln Project still wanted to include Weaver in a new project aimed at building even more wealth than was realized in their political action initiatives with a “billion-dollar media” company.

The Times reported Monday:

Mr. Weaver took a medical leave in August, quieting internal dissent. But soon afterward, he was included as an equal partner in Mr. Schmidt’s proposed private media venture. Axios reported in late October that the Lincoln Project was “weighing offers from different television studios, podcast networks and book publishers.”

Fox News noted that the Lincoln Project has been “long derided as a so-called ‘scam PAC’ by critics on the left and right.”

The outlet reported:

The Times story is the latest in a series of bombshell reports about the disgraced organization, which has tried to soldier on despite allegations of covering up their knowledge of Weaver’s alleged behavior, financial self-dealing, a toxic work environment, and calls by even its own former members to shut down.

