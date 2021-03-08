https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/08/get-ready-for-the-george-floyd-trial-with-rushs-wise-words/
TODD: There’s a problem for the Democrats, and it has to do with the Hispanic vote. According to exit polls, 36% of Latino men voted for Donald Trump in 2020, which is up from 32%. They also helped the Republicans win some key House races, several of them, particularly in Texas and Florida, which Democrats thought they had this safely in their grip, in their grasp, in their claws.
In an interview, the New York Times talked to a gentleman named Cortez, Mr. Cortez. He said he voted for Trump, in large part, because he believed Trump was handling the economy better. This is another sign of hope, another sign that the rationality of the American people is strongly in place. It is our job as one of our responsibilities in this time frame to help remind them of the irrationality of the left, particularly on fiscal matters.
So Rush always said… He always said we’re a country of individuals, not monolithic groups. Well, the left is caught up with racial injustice and equality issues issues many of these groups that they’ve per purportedly been fighting for like Hispanics, they just want to get back on message, their message, which is the economy.
RUSH: …the idea that the Hispanic vote is monolithic. The left looks at every group as monolithic in their thinking: women, Hispanics, gays, you name it, that’s how they look at them. We don’t look at people — well, the Republican Party does. But I’m talking about you and me, American citizens, “citizens of the founding,” if I can put it that way, we don’t look at people as members of groups and then determine what they think.
We’re conditioned to do that, but within the political realm, we believe that human beings are human beings. If you can reach ’em, the right message, persuasive, infectious way that you can get them to join us. It doesn’t matter if they’re gay, straight, male, female, bi-, doesn’t matter, doesn’t matter. I don’t look at anybody as impossible. A lot of people have been propagandized.
A lot of people do identify as members of groups, and the one characteristic those who do that is they all look at themselves as victims. And we’re not about victims. We’re about people reaching their potential. We’re about people being the best they can be. That’s what we want for the country. It’s what we want for our neighborhoods and cities, communities, and so forth.
Speaking for myself, I blanch at this grouping of people by virtue of skin color and sexual orientation and gender and all this. But I guess it’s the name of the game in politics. The fact remains that there are Hispanics that vote Republican. There are conservative Hispanics. It’s also true — and we don’t need a poll to see it. Just look at the election returns in California, the election returns in Massachusetts.
The one state that is an exception is Texas. The majority of Hispanics vote Republican in Texas. I wonder why that is, by the way? There’s no income tax there. It’s a rugged-individualist state, as you well know by reputation. I mean there are all kinds of reasons to figure it out and understand it. But welfare states are gonna attract welfare staters.
TODD: Rush said it better himself. Of course. Right? There’s not a monolith. You hear in Rush’s voice the excitement for human achievement, and to not be shoved into a group — other than human — and we’re told that’s racism in and of itself, to say we’re all human. Of course, it’s a banal statement. We’re all human and then some. But it’s not a racist statement. We have a responsibility in these times to say, “No, that’s not racist,” and that’s a trap the left wants to put us in so we sound like we’re denying racism.
Well, no. It’s not racist to say we’re all human. This point of fact is gonna come. In fact, tomorrow we’re gonna spend some time on this with Rush’s words about the George Floyd incident because this is the week that they’re doing jury selection for the trial of the officers in the George Floyd affair, that… I am still chilled by that video.
I’m also chilled by the fact that, as I understand it, the officers did what they were taught to do, with a man who was suffering from what is likely/was likely excited delirium, which is a form — or it’s a by-product of — an overdose, that Mr. Floyd abused his body with drugs. I looked at him when he was dying, and it was chilling, and it was horrible. I saw someone’s son, and I saw someone’s friend, and I saw a scared man.
It was difficult to read the news after to realize that by whatever analysis, the officer did what he was taught to do, and that George Floyd in likelihood, all likelihood contributed to his own death. I didn’t think… I was aware he’s black. I’m not silly. He was a black man. I wasn’t thinking a black man, a white cop. But the left has embedded that in people, that it’s instantly racism.
So if this jury selection beginning today, the mockingbird media members, they’re gonna do everything they can to tie this to the reality they are attempting to manufacture that America is under siege by white nationalist militias on every corner. Of course, Rush grounded us so well in discussing the tragic death of George Floyd, who probably died from complications of a drug overdose.
RUSH: Here’s something I know, and I’m gonna repeat this. Folks, there is not a single person in this country, regardless of race or political affiliation, who did not think that the nine minutes of video of a policeman’s knee on the neck of George Floyd was absolutely horrifying. There’s not a single person I know who wasn’t profoundly angry and affected by this.
Everyone from Trump down did double time to rebuke it, to demand that the cop be arrested. By the way, in case you’re wondering, “How are those cops gonna be acquitted?” Because they might have been overcharged, folks. In the zeal to satisfy the mob and public opinion in the aftermath of George Floyd they charged these guys with things that may be impossible to get a jury to convict on. And if the case isn’t made for these outrageous allegations, they gotta acquit. And if there is an acquittal for any of these cops that had anything to do with the death of George Floyd, then, yeah. In Minneapolis, there could be big time riots.
TODD: And they surrounded the courtroom, of course, with security and fences. On the topic of George Floyd, as Rush just expressed here, even the cops I know who said, “We’re trained to do that,” we’re horrified, because it’s horrific. A man died, and the complication of human beings… When we just say, “A black man, a white cop,” we underserve completely the nature of what it was to be George Floyd.
How did he get on drugs? Why was this his future? Why was he a man capable of doing these videos where he begged young black men to not walk the way he had walked in life? It’s a profound video he put out. He begged them to straighten their lives out. Begged them! So when we just focus on the single just one aspect of George Floyd, we’re not even telling the story that matters. Obviously, a man lost his life. There is the trial.
We’ll have much more of Rush’s words on that tomorrow on the Rush Limbaugh program.