https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/good-news-everyone-cnn-reports-that-the-cdcs-new-guidelines-give-limited-freedoms-to-people-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19/
When we found out that the CDC would be announcing their new guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID19, we were pretty excited:
The CDC director will announce guidelines for what vaccinated people can do during the White House coronavirus briefing at 11 a.m.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 8, 2021
Finally!
Whatever the secret service tells them can do during the briefing.
Outside of the WH? Whatever the hell they want. We live in a free country.
Did you mean “what vaccinated people should do?” https://t.co/fgmNYN40Hz
— Xavier Dreyman (@xavierdreyman) March 8, 2021
No, apparently CNN’s Kaitlan Collins meant “can do”:
The CDC released guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following. https://t.co/RcziwjHHUn pic.twitter.com/0UzyqiS1ba
— CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2021
Beg your pardon, CNN?
“giving” (?) https://t.co/j3OvyI6heJ
— Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) March 8, 2021
*Checking Constitution for the part that says our freedoms are granted by the CDC* https://t.co/yF6SgqqcWJ
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 8, 2021
Surely it’s in there somewhere!
Who knew that our freedom was given by the CDC? https://t.co/4YDQzddWJ3
— Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) March 8, 2021
A huge thank you to the CDC for giving me my freedom!!! Limited… yes… but just glad to know the CDC has such amazing powers. https://t.co/JAixsKH8Yn
— Trey Radel (@treyradel) March 8, 2021
We feel better already.
The CDC doesn’t give you anything but advice.
They are not now, nor have they every been in control of freedoms. https://t.co/C0xhtN5XPN
— ClentDC 💰™ // Fugazi Placebo 🍇 (@clentdc) March 8, 2021
My freedoms don’t come from the CDC
— Dave (@PoliticALEDave) March 8, 2021
They don’t come from CNN, either.
“giving limited freedoms”? Since when did the CDC “give freedom”? @CNN is a joke. https://t.co/EkAP5K6Teg
— Average Joe (@JoeMackie) March 8, 2021