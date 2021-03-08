https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/good-news-everyone-cnn-reports-that-the-cdcs-new-guidelines-give-limited-freedoms-to-people-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19/

When we found out that the CDC would be announcing their new guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID19, we were pretty excited:

Finally!

No, apparently CNN’s Kaitlan Collins meant “can do”:

Beg your pardon, CNN?

Surely it’s in there somewhere!

We feel better already.

They don’t come from CNN, either.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...