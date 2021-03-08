https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/good-news-everyone-cnn-reports-that-the-cdcs-new-guidelines-give-limited-freedoms-to-people-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19/

When we found out that the CDC would be announcing their new guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID19, we were pretty excited:

The CDC director will announce guidelines for what vaccinated people can do during the White House coronavirus briefing at 11 a.m. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 8, 2021

Finally!

Whatever the secret service tells them can do during the briefing. Outside of the WH? Whatever the hell they want. We live in a free country. Did you mean “what vaccinated people should do?” https://t.co/fgmNYN40Hz — Xavier Dreyman (@xavierdreyman) March 8, 2021

No, apparently CNN’s Kaitlan Collins meant “can do”:

The CDC released guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following. https://t.co/RcziwjHHUn pic.twitter.com/0UzyqiS1ba — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2021

Beg your pardon, CNN?

*Checking Constitution for the part that says our freedoms are granted by the CDC* https://t.co/yF6SgqqcWJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 8, 2021

Surely it’s in there somewhere!

Who knew that our freedom was given by the CDC? https://t.co/4YDQzddWJ3 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) March 8, 2021

A huge thank you to the CDC for giving me my freedom!!! Limited… yes… but just glad to know the CDC has such amazing powers. https://t.co/JAixsKH8Yn — Trey Radel (@treyradel) March 8, 2021

We feel better already.

The CDC doesn’t give you anything but advice.

They are not now, nor have they every been in control of freedoms. https://t.co/C0xhtN5XPN — ClentDC 💰™ // Fugazi Placebo 🍇 (@clentdc) March 8, 2021

My freedoms don’t come from the CDC — Dave (@PoliticALEDave) March 8, 2021

They don’t come from CNN, either.

“giving limited freedoms”? Since when did the CDC “give freedom”? @CNN is a joke. https://t.co/EkAP5K6Teg — Average Joe (@JoeMackie) March 8, 2021

