Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri announced Monday that he will not seek re-election to the Senate next year.

“After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video message posted to his Twitter account. “I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you.”

“Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. There’s still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate,” he added. “Another lesson I learned here: Finish strong, and I intend to.”

Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and is finishing out his second term. Prior to that, he represented Missouri in the House for 14 years, where he was a member of House GOP leadership, serving as Republican whip for six years. Blunt also served briefly as acting majority leader when then-leader Rep. Tom DeLay was indicted on felony charges involving campaign finance and resigned temporarily. Before being elected to national office, Blunt served as Missouri secretary of state for eight years.

The Missouri native’s decision not to run in 2022 means Republicans hoping to take back the Senate next year lose yet another key incumbent. Four other GOP senators, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Rob Portman of Ohio have also announced in recent months that they will not seek re-election.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor,” Portman said in a statement in January announcing his decision. “But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended.”

Toomey, who also served in the House before his election to the Senate in 2010, cited wanting to spend more time at home as a factor in his decision not to run again.

“Representing the people of Pennsylvania — this big, beautiful, complicated diverse state — has been an extraordinary, amazing honor, it still is, and it’s been by far the highlight of my professional life,” he said when he made his announcement in October.

“I’m looking forward to more time back at home,” Toomey added.

Burr and Toomey were two of seven GOP senators to vote in favor of impeaching former President Trump during his second impeachment trial in January.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats after both Democratic senatorial candidates in Georgia won their runoff elections in early January. In the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris casts the deciding vote on legislation, effectively giving Democrats a razor-thin majority if all their members vote as a bloc.

