South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined in Monday on a social media frenzy to recognize International Women’s Day, sending the message that her state was celebrating the occasion by passing legislation that will protect women’s sports by prohibiting biological males from competing with girls.

What are the details?

Noem tweeted out, “In South Dakota, we’re celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women’s sports! I’m excited to sign this bill very soon.”

The Republican governor linked to a message sent by the group American Principles, which proclaimed, “GREAT NEWS! The South Dakota Senate just passed the Women’s Fairness in Sports bill, 20-15. It now heads to @govkristinoem’s desk for signature.”

The Hill reported that the bill, once signed into law, will “legally prevent any student at a state institution from joining a sports team that does not match their at-birth biological identity.” The legislation would require “athletes in South Dakota state schools to provide information regarding their biological sex as well as their age and whether they are taking steroids.”

The American Civil Liberties Union in South Dakota is not happy about the legislation, issuing a statement that said the bill “is an attack on transgender women and girls that will cause them serious emotional and physical harm.”

“It prevents transgender women and girls from having the opportunity to play sports and have their personal dignity respected,” the statement added.

Debate continues on transgender athletes

Biological males competing in girls’ sports has sparked a fierce debate in recent years as transgender athletes have dominated biological females in competitions. The situation has caused particular controversy in high school sports, where girls’ athletic records and college scholarships are on the line.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on U.S. schools to allow transgender athletes to compete in the gender category with which they identify, dismissing biological women’s civil rights protections under Title IX. When pressed on the issue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently explained that “the president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights,” Fox News reported.

But the White House and trans advocacy organizations have dismissed biological women’s civil rights in regard to the issue.

The ACLU, which purports to stand up for all those whose civil liberties are oppressed, is one of the groups that has selectively ignored biological female athletes’ civil liberties on the topic.

In the organization’s own tweet celebrating women on Monday, the ACLU tweeted, “On International Women’s Day, here’s your reminder that trans women are women.”

