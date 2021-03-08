https://www.dailywire.com/news/grave-and-statue-of-economist-adam-smith-flagged-for-slavery-and-colonialism-in-scotland

The statue and grave of Adam Smith, the 18th-century philosopher often referred to as “the father of capitalism,” has been placed on a list of historical figures slated for possible removal in Smith’s native Scotland.

Smith’s final resting place was included in a recent Edinburgh city council dossier of places that exhibit “slavery and colonialism,” as reported by The Independent. He was buried in the Canongate Kirkyard in July 1790.

Smith is primarily remembered for writing “The Theory of Moral Sentiments” in 1759 and “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations” in 1776, which is considered his greatest work and also widely regarded to have laid the foundations of the free market.

The city council of Edinburgh, which is the capital of Scotland, recently reviewed the city’s alleged connections to slavery and colonialism. Smith was among the many major historical figures whose legacy is being reevaluated in the wake of the Black Lives Matter riots that swept parts of the Western world after George Floyd’s death last May. Thousands of supporters gathered at Holyrood Park in the city last year to protest the incident.

Smith was reportedly included in the list of potential offenders because he “argued that slavery was ubiquitous and inevitable but that it was not as profitable as free labour,” according to The Telegraph, which further reported: