https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/03/08/greta-thunberg-burns-biden-over-treating-global-warming-like-a-political-topic-instead-of-an-existential-threat-n339792
About The Author
Related Posts
OOPS: Justice Department Walks Back Assertion That Capitol Rioters Wanted to 'Capture and Assassinate' Pence, Pelosi, Others
January 16, 2021
Nightmare: Nation's 5th Largest District Sends Kids Back to School Following a Pandemic – of Suicides
January 24, 2021
Oh Please, Hillary: Two-Time Loser 'Would Love to See' Trump's Phone Records to See if He Called Putin on Day of Capitol Attack
January 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy