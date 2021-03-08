https://www.theblaze.com/news/greta-thunberg-biden-not-aggressive-enough-on-climate

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg claimed Sunday that President Joe Biden’s climate policies are not aggressive enough to combat the challenges of climate change.

But when pressed to name a specific policy for Biden to enact, Thunberg was unable to name a single one.

What did Thunberg say?

Speaking with MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, Thunberg, 18, said that Biden’s climate policies thus far are “not nearly enough in line with the science.”

“That’s not me saying that, that’s just black and white, looking at the facts,” Thunberg claimed.

When pressed on what specific policies Biden should enact to align his administration with science, Thunberg only said that Biden should “treat the climate crisis like a crisis” instead of engaging the climate like a “political topic among other topics.”

But Hasan pressed further.

“Is there a specific policy, or if he rang you up and said, ‘Greta, what should I do? I can wave a presidential magic wand executively. What should I do that I’m not?’ What would you say to him?” Hasan asked.

Thunberg again did not offer a specific policy.

“Well, nothing, because that’s not democratic. I mean, an elected leader cannot do anything without support from voters, and I would not want anyone to do anything that would not have the support because that would be undemocratic, and democracy is the most precious thing that we have and we must not risk that,” she said. “So, what we need now is to raise awareness and create public opinion to treat the crisis like a crisis.”

Thunberg endorsed Biden for president last year.

What has Biden done?

Contrary to what Thunberg believes, Biden has taken significant steps to advance the progressive climate agenda.

Not only did Biden cancel the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, but Biden signed an executive order on his first full day in office suspending “new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters,” the Associated Press reported. Biden’s order also applied to coal leases and permits.

Meanwhile, just hours after being inaugurated president, Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement.

Biden also has established a new Cabinet-level position in his administration, appointing John Kerry to be the first ever White House climate czar.

Indeed, one of Biden’s key campaign promises included rolling back Trump-era climate policies to focus on “environmental justice.”

“The Biden plan will make a historic investment in our clean energy future and environmental justice, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax incentives that enrich corporations at the expense of American jobs and the environment,” Biden’s campaign website reads.

