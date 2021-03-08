https://www.dailywire.com/news/harry-and-meghan-backtrack-the-queen-and-prince-phillip-arent-racist

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, clarified a statement made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday evening, telling Good Morning America, through the former talk show host, that neither the Queen nor her husband, Prince Phillip, were the “senior royal” the pair accused of making racist statements about their son, Archie.

In the pair’s landmark interview, which aired Sunday night, Meghan claimed that senior members of the royal family expressed concern about Archie’s possible skin tone while Meghan was still pregnant, and the former royal claimed that Archie was not given the title of “prince” because he was mixed race.

Meghan told Winfrey that she felt Archie deserved the title and could not bear the “idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be”.

“It’s not their right to take away,” she told Oprah Winfrey. She was asked by Winfrey: “Do you think it’s because of his race?” Meghan replied: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we [had] the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title. “And, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The statements led to rampant speculation over which “senior royal” had commented about Archie’s possible skin color. Social media commentators assumed the pair were referring to Prince Phillip, the Queen’s 99-year-old husband, who is currently in the hospital suffering from an unknown illness, because Phillip has a history of making outrageous and often controversial statements, often about race.

Other statements, like the one suggesting that the person who made the comments was also responsible for revoking Archie’s title, pointed to Queen Elizabeth herself, as she is the only member of the royal family who controls who receives a title.

On Monday morning, the pair backtracked on their claims, clarifying that it was neither the Queen nor Prince Phillip who made the comments but refusing to give any indication of which family members were the accused racists.

‘On Monday, Winfrey told Gayle King that despite pressing Prince Harry ‘on camera and off’ about who was a part of those conversations, he would not say,” Fox News reported.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] nor his grandfather [Prince Philip] that were a part of those conversations,” Winfrey said, per the outlet.

“He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations as you can see I tried to get that answer on camera and off,” she finished.

The royal pair made headlines with their tell-all interview Sunday night, but further commentary focused largely on the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s accusations of racism. The royal family is not expected to respond, but the Queen did deliver a message on an unrelated event Monday morning, stressing peace.

