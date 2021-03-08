https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/heres-an-absolute-gem-of-a-shot-chaser-regarding-vox-writers-concern-over-the-color-of-the-ink-stain-in-the-cat-in-the-hat-comes-back/

“But it’s only six books!” exclaim those who see no problem with having books disappear forever. And if that sounds like an exaggeration, keep in mind that not only have those six Dr. Seuss books been pulled from shelves and publication — you can’t even buy them used on a third-party seller like eBay. And it’s not just six books: Teaching Tolerance, which used to use “The Sneetches” to teach about overcoming racism, is now concerned that the book isn’t “anti-racist” but promotes a race-neutral approach — the Sneetches decide to overlook their differences but don’t examine the underlying historical structural power imbalances.

So yes, it’s more than six books. Vox writer Constance Grady wrote about “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back” and its problematic content:

Grady writes:

To be clear, I am not arguing that The Cat in the Hat is definitely racist, or that someone has to be racist to read The Cat in the Hat to their kids. (I would, though, suggest that this context makes that plot line in the sequel where the Cat smears ink all over the house and then the kids yell at him to kill the stains kind of uncomfortable, in light of the racial history of the way Black people, dirt, and ink are associated in American pop culture.)

That’s after a correction, however: “An earlier version of this article said that the Cat in the Hat smears a house with black ink in The Cat in the Hat Comes Back. It was actually pink ink.”

All that crap about individualism, hard work, and the like being part of “white supremacy culture” also comes from one 2001 study by two academics, and they’re still teaching it today in anti-racism seminars and plastering it up at the Smithsonian.

The cat was eating cake in the tub and left a pink ring, remember?

Didn’t we read not too long ago about how white supremacists had adopted milk as their drink of choice? “The Troubling Link Between Milk And Racism,” went the HuffPost story, while the New York Times went with, “Why White Supremacists Are Chugging Milk.”

Yep, it’s just six books. That’s it.

We’re certain the children’s literature community is pretty evenly split between liberals and conservatives and they’re on the verge of civil war.

