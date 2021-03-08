https://thelibertyloft.com/how-aoc-and-her-progressive-team-could-save-us-from-garbage-covid-bill/

Charlotte, NC — The Senate announced over the weekend that they had approved the $1.9 trillion COVID “relief” bill. The Liberty Loft’s own Seth Griffin recently discussed how less than 10% of this bill was actually focused on COVID relief, with the overwhelming majority focused on pork projects. While the White House and the Senate celebrated the move, there were some members of Congress that were not happy with what happened.

Specifically, the progressives in the House of Representatives. They were all upset that the $15 minimum wage was removed from the bill. They were frustrated that unemployment was modified and that the checks that were going to be sent out to Americans were only $1,400 and not the $2,000 promised. They railed on the bill over the weekend on Twitter and in news appearances.

Even before the bill’s passage in the Senate, AOC and her progressive friends were arguing that this was not the time for negotiation and that they must show the country what progressives could do for them.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) went as far to say that the $15 minimum wage was already a compromise and that any deviation from that was not acceptable.

I agree with the progressives in that the COVID “relief” bill is garbage. Obviously for completely different reasons. They believe it is garbage because it does not include their socialist demands and desires. I believe it is garbage because it recklessly spends money on pork projects and directs very little to Americans. In fact, the relief bill would not be needed at all if Democrats actually believed what they say, followed the science and data, and reopened the US economy as it should be.

So even though the reasons are different, for once I must say that I hope AOC and her progressive friends take a stand for what they believe in and vote against this garbage bill. This is not saying that I want the Democrats to go back and put these ridiculous programs into the bill, I simply want them to take a stand so the bill will not pass.

The Democrats only have a ten-person majority in the House. If these progressives actually took a stand against the bill, then they could actually save the country from the garbage that the bill is. They could actually keep our country from wasting $1.9 trillion dollars and funding ridiculous projects. For once, the progressive Democrats could actually do some good for our country.

Instead, they will simply go along with the bill as they always do. Democrats always talk a big game about taking a stand for something. But when the time comes to fight for it, they simply cower to whatever the political winds of the day want.

AOC and the progressives will spend countless tweets, retweets, and hours blasting this bill and their party for not going far enough. Instead of blocking the bill, as they should, they will give in and simply start the rallying cry for another reckless spending bill. It’s a vicious cycle that will certainly not come to an end with the simple passing of one bill. They will never be happy.

Democrats will approve this ridiculous spending bill on Tuesday, tacking on another $1.9 trillion in debt. This will push our national debt to $30 trillion, an astronomical number that will only continue to grow as the Democrats progress their agenda. A reckoning day is coming for our national debt, one that will crush our economy just like these progressives want.

This $1.9 trillion in waste is just the beginning. If you think this is an ugly bill, just buckle up. This ride is about to become even scarier.

