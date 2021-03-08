https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-wouldnt-believe-it-if-she-read-me-the-weather-report-piers-morgan-furiously-rips-meghan-markle-after-oprah-interview

After the interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with Great Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in which they hurled numerous charges, including that the royal family had expressed concerns about the color of their baby’s skin, Piers Morgan furiously slammed the couple, saying of Markle, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me the weather report.”

In a column for The Daily Mail, Morgan wrote:

Sickening. Shameful. Self-pitying. Salacious. Scandalous. Sanctimonious. Spectacularly self-serving. Those were just my initial thoughts after ten minutes of the Oprah whine-athon with Meghan and Harry, and while restricting myself to only using words beginning with the letter “s.” By the time I’d finished the whole two-hour orgy of pious, self-indulgent, score-settling twaddle, the steam was erupting out of my ears like an exploding geyser, and my lexicon of rageful epithets extended to the full range of the alphabet. Never have I watched a more repulsively disingenuous interview. Nor one more horrendously hypocritical or contradictory. Here we had the Duke and Duchess of Privacy flinging out the filthy family laundry for the delectation of tens of millions of people all over the world, whilst simultaneously bleating about press intrusion. … In the middle of a pandemic that has already taken over 2.5 million lives, a staggeringly rich and entitled couple living in a $14 million sun-kissed California mansion wanted us all to know that THEY are the real victims around here. Meghan even compared her former life living in a palace to the crippling freedom-robbing existence of coronavirus lockdowns, which must have sounded so empathetic to large families living at the top of tower blocks with three kids they’re trying to home-school and no job to pay for food. “I couldn’t even meet my friends for lunch!” wailed the Duchess of Delusion, who flew to New York for a $500,000 baby shower with all her new-found celebrity pals, then flew back to London like any good eco-warrior on George Clooney’s carbon footprint guzzling private jet. … But make no mistake, this interview will be a triumph for Meghan in America. Her narrative of a poor, vulnerable, unsuspecting bi-racial woman thrown to the wolves by a white, racist Royal Family and racist British press is already being heralded as ‘courageous’ and ‘brave’ and ‘iconic’ across the United States. She’s got exactly what she wants: her homeland feeling sorry for her.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Morgan fired, “I’m angry to the point of boiling over. I’m sickened by what I’ve just had to watch. … This is a two hour trashathon of our Royal Family, of the monarchy, of everything the queen has worked so hard for, and it’s all being done as Prince Philip lies in hospital. They trash everybody; they basically make out the entire Royal Family as a bunch of white supremacists by dropping this race bombshell; they didn’t name which one it was; they just throw it out there, it could be any member of the Royal Family, and Harry says, ‘I’ll never say who it was.’ You better say it fast.”

“They trash Kate; she’s taken down; she apparently made poor Meghan cry; she trashes her; she trashes Prince Charles; they trash William; they trash the monarchy,” he continued.

“I could see the way it is already playing in America and around the world. This is a caricature, a portrait of our monarchy and Royal Family which I think is contemptible. … Okay. Let’s have the names. Who did she go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry; I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me the weather report.”

