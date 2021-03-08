https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/if-the-biden-administration-has-a-path-forward-for-opening-high-schools-jen-psaki-will-have-to-circle-back-to-it/

We love coming back to this tweet from President-elect Biden from December listing his three goals for his first 100 days in office.

In the first 100 days of my administration, we will: – Ask all Americans to mask up

– Administer 100 million vaccine shots

– Get most schools back open We’re going to contain the virus and get back to our lives. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020

In mid-February, though, when asked what the Biden administration’s goals were for reopening schools, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the goal was to have the majority of schools open for in-person learning “at least one day per week” by the end of April — although Biden later said during a CNN town hall a week later that that was a mistake in the communication.

One thing we never hear about is Biden’s plan for getting high schoolers back in schools, and while Psaki says the American Rescue Plan will provide $160 billion to schools, it’s up to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to answer when high school kids might be back in the classroom. Keep in mind, this is after the reporter said Dr. Anthony Fauci expected high schoolers to be vaccinated “by the fall.”

So the plan is …

Biden’s Press Secretary refuses to say whether high school students will return to school even after full vaccination. pic.twitter.com/BvGmbSQseI — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 8, 2021

They are “looking to see what can be done.” 🤡🤡🤡 — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 8, 2021

Arent 90% of high schools already open? — NDfan1988 (@NDfan2pac) March 8, 2021

Not in the land of the Loony Tune Left…. — seth shurtleff (@shurtleffs) March 8, 2021

Apparently, that $160 billion is for schools that don’t have the resources to reopen safely yet, with “safely” being defined not by the CDC but the teachers’ unions.

Hasn’t got the approval from the teacher’s union yet. — Denise Snively (@denise_snively) March 8, 2021

Circle Back — RaichuRocks (@RaichuRocks99) March 8, 2021

She’s doesn’t know what the hell is happening. Anywhere. Ever. — Jeremy Bullis (@JeremyBullis2) March 8, 2021

@PressSec Answer the god damn question. — Scout (@Scout21507930) March 8, 2021

She is absolutely horrible at her job. — OHKATYOH (@KatyKory) March 8, 2021

The Left destroys everything they touch — scody smalls (@s_codysmalls) March 8, 2021

Apparently, it is NOT in the best interests of the Democrat Party that students go back to school. — C McClellan (@cwmcclelland) March 8, 2021

Isn’t that decision up to the states, not a press secretary? — LadyJaneGray (@LadyJaneGray3) March 8, 2021

Kids are never going back to school. Move on — 🎲 Dr. Bunker (@DesmondBunker) March 8, 2021

Why bother getting the vaccine if you still can’t do anything? — ShariCAConservative (@Shari12408) March 8, 2021

If my kids went to school in America I’d be happy about the schools being closed — Ellis Dee (@EllisDe61284797) March 8, 2021

And miss out on the “Sex Ed for Social Change” curriculum?

Isn’t this the guy who said he was going to shut down the virus, not the country?

