We love coming back to this tweet from President-elect Biden from December listing his three goals for his first 100 days in office.

In mid-February, though, when asked what the Biden administration’s goals were for reopening schools, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the goal was to have the majority of schools open for in-person learning “at least one day per week” by the end of April — although Biden later said during a CNN town hall a week later that that was a mistake in the communication.

One thing we never hear about is Biden’s plan for getting high schoolers back in schools, and while Psaki says the American Rescue Plan will provide $160 billion to schools, it’s up to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to answer when high school kids might be back in the classroom. Keep in mind, this is after the reporter said Dr. Anthony Fauci expected high schoolers to be vaccinated “by the fall.”

So the plan is …

Apparently, that $160 billion is for schools that don’t have the resources to reopen safely yet, with “safely” being defined not by the CDC but the teachers’ unions.

And miss out on the “Sex Ed for Social Change” curriculum?

Isn’t this the guy who said he was going to shut down the virus, not the country?

